Rhino is a true legend.

And on Saturday night, October 26, 2024, he took his rightful place in pro wrestling history.

“The Man Beast” was inducted as part of the 2024 class of the TNA Wrestling Hall Of Fame along with the late Bob Ryder.

Eric Young handled the induction speech for the late Ryder first, while Tommy Dreamer came out and handled the introduction speech for Rhino.

“The War Machine” came out and took his rightful place in the 2024 TNA Hall of Fame class, delivering an excellent induction speech that included a heart-warming story about his brother and Heath Slater.

Tonight, we honor the legacy of Bob Ryder as he is inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame. #TNABoundForGlory Watch #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/Dn6uBfR9gy pic.twitter.com/r80CGbOwD6 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 26, 2024

"There is only one true king of TNA, and that’s Bob MF Ryder" @TheEricYoung Watch The Countdown to #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/Dn6uBfRH66 pic.twitter.com/U2jOsvn7EF — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 26, 2024