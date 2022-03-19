IMPACT star and ECW legend Rhino recently appeared on the Angle Podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, where the master of the Gore named Kevin Owens as his dream opponent before he retires, and recalls his first meeting with former two-time Universal champion, Bray Wyatt. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls meeting Bray Wyatt, who told him he was a fan of his:

“I’ve gotten a lot of respect behind the scenes and, you know, from the men and women. I’ll never forget the first time I met Bray Wyatt, he goes, ‘Oh man, big fan.’ And, you know, back when I was growing up, it was kind of taboo for you to say that. Meanwhile, I’m 19 years old and Hulk Hogan’s over there drinking beer. He didn’t have to do anything on the pay-per-view other than walk. Halfway done and the kid inside of me, I’m thinking, I’m like, ‘He says train, say your prayers and eat your vitamins. He didn’t say anything about drinking beer.’ I felt let down even though I’m 19 and supposed to do a job match to one of the Road Warriors, Road Warrior Hawk. And they ended up taping it later and this was in ’95, and I’ll never forget that.”

Hopes to have a match with Kevin Owens before he retires:

“I would really like to, I don’t know why Kevin Owens’ name just popped in my head. Probably because I’m here in Philly and I’m talking to you from Philly and, you know, probably the [2300] Arena. That would be really cool. I would get a, you know, I’m at the point where I’m starting to do less in the ring and more behind the scenes and phase out. That’s one of the beauties I love about IMPACT. One of the many beauties is I can start producing. And then, hopefully, I can get, you know, God-willing I can get five more years out of in the ring full-time.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)