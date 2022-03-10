IMPACT star and ECW legend Rhino recently joined Denise Salcedo on her Instinct Culture program, where Rhino spoke about his desire to switch to a role backstage after his in-ring career comes to an end. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he hopes to compete for at least five more years before switching to a backstage role:

God willing, I can have five more years in the wrestling business. I want to slowly taper off, and then move more to the behind-the-scenes as a producer and stuff. You know, so that’s the thing. A compass will always tell you to go north, but it doesn’t tell you the hills and valleys and lakes and ponds and all that. So you have to go around it.

His goal of how he plans to make that transition:

So my goal is five years, and then slowly and then work, go around the hills and valleys and stuff and get to that point, and along the way work with people and try to help boost their careers and, and help get them on the journey or the path, that they’re supposed to take.

