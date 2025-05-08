This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Rhino make his debut for the promotion in front of a hometown crowd in Detroit, MI. Stepping into the ring against Nick Wayne, the two clashed in a bout for the ROH TV Championship.

Despite the warm hometown reception, Rhino couldn’t secure the win. Wayne picked up a swift victory, putting Rhino away with Christian Cage’s signature Killswitch maneuver.

With Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite taking place in Detroit, MI, AEW stars Swerve Strickland, Harley Cameron, and Satnam Singh stopped by the Detroit Pistons’ team facilities just hours before the show.

During the visit, Singh was presented with a custom “One In A Billion” jersey from the team.

The Pistons, who were recently eliminated by the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, welcomed the wrestlers as part of the crossover event.

A brief but intriguing teaser appeared on AEW Dynamite, and if you blinked, you might have missed it.

During the women’s four-way match featuring Toni Storm, Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay, and Penelope Ford, a red spider graphic briefly dropped into the upper left corner of the screen.

The eerie graphic reappeared several times throughout the bout, hinting at something— or someone (likely Thekla) — looming on the horizon.

Toni Storm turned back multiple challengers in a thrilling start to this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, as she battled Anna Jay, Thunder Rosa, and Penelope Ford in a four-way AEW Women’s World Championship eliminator match.

Storm emerged victorious, keeping her undefeated record in eliminator matches intact by forcing Penelope Ford to tap out to the TCM chicken wing submission.

You can check out the updated lineup for this Thursday night’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

* Mike Bailey vs. Dralístico

* Anthony Bowens vs. Lee Johnson

* Daniel Garcia vs. one member of FTR

And finally, you can check out the lineup for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite below:

* Will Ospreay & Adam Page vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander)

* Steel Cage Match – AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe