As we reported yesterday here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Rhino and the late Bob Ryder are set to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory 2024.

While appearing on a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Rhino noted that he’s “very excited” about receiving the honor.

He said, “I was very excited when I got the news and honored,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). It’s one of those things where my hard work paid off, because I couldn’t do it all by myself. Guys from Tommy Dreamer helping me out, early on in my career and guiding me and always looking out after me. It was kind of like I’m his little brother, handsome little brother.”

Rhino named Tommy Dreamer, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and Scott D’Amore as his potential picks to induct him.