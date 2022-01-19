IMPACT star and ECW legend Rhino was the latest guest on Talk’N’Shop to discuss his relationship with AEW’s Paul Wight, and how he was once very scared for the former world champion for deciding to pick up a tab. Check out the full story in the highlights below.

Recalls being scared of Wight after he decided to pick up a tab:

“He would pay for the meals, and I’m like, ‘Show, you don’t have to do that’. He goes, ‘I know I don’t, you’re traveling with me, so I’m going to take care of you’. And I’m like, ‘that’s really f-cking cool’. So we ended up sneaking a bill, very few times, I’ve been in situations where I should’ve been scared but I wasn’t. This time, I was scared. Because we were sitting at a bar, right, he was sitting at the end, it was myself, Paul and Nunzio. We buzzed the waitress, or the bartender, I go, ‘give us the bill’. So we picked up the bill. He asked for it, and they go, ‘oh no, they took care of it’. He literally leans over, looks at us, and goes, ‘thank you, but never do that again’. And I go, ‘sh**, I’m scared’.”

How Wight did nice things backstage for people like paying for a hotel room:

“It was in Philly, they go, ‘just grab a room at the Marriott’. Everyone was getting that $99 rate, right? So we go in and the guy goes, it’s $199, and we’re like, no were with the boys, the wrestlers. Heyman and Show, because they were already checked in, they go, ‘we’ll park the car while you guys check-in, that way you kill two birds with one stone, same place at the same time’. So they’re coming in and they go, ‘can we see your car, the keys, we’ll take the car, we’re going to another hotel’. They go, ‘why?’ They go, ‘he wants $199 for a room plus tax’. He goes, ‘no’. He talks to the guy, Show’s starting to get pissed, right. He goes, ‘well, here’s my card’. He goes, ‘you know what?’ He didn’t tell the person to f-off, but he said something along those lines, close. But he went, ‘here’s my card, I want two rooms’ and we’re like, ‘Show, you can’t do that, we’re not gonna f-cking let you, that’s close to $500’. And he’s like, ‘no, I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna call my buddy, this guy is a f-cking a–hole,’ you know talking about him, not at him.”

