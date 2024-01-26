WWE, TNA, and ECW legend Rhino recently joined Insight With Chris Van Vilet for an in-depth interview about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on what he thinks was the best Gore he ever delivered and how he recalls Goring Chris Jericho through the WWE SmackDown set. Highlights from the interview are below.

On what he thinks was his best Gore:

Believe it or not one of the best Gore I’ve ever hit on someone was in Cadillac, Michigan. It wasn’t for WWE. WWE used to go up there a lot in the 90s. Then they grew out of the building. And then we went back there. They just added it to a little bit was sold out. Big Show and Rey were in the main event. And it was for an independent group that we had probably about 900 people there. And Sabu was on the card too. And the guy’s name was Gameboy, but I still see him really cool dude. And I don’t know what it was, but you could probably find it out there. It was so gnarly. I literally thought I was sending them to the hospital.

On Goring Chris Jericho through the SmackDown set: