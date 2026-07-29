Get ready for a Gore-iffic episode of AEW Dynamite tonight in “The Motor City.”

Ahead of the July 29 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max from the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan, “The Man Beast” Rhino spoke with ROAR Around The Ring to promote his special appearance on the show.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling legend revealed what he hopes to do on tonight’s show, and explained why he missed an AEW event at 2300 Arena in 2025.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On originally being planned for an event during AEW’s 2300 Arena residency last year, but he was forced to withdraw due to bad weather canceling his flights: “These kids go back and watch some of the stuff you’ve done and they’ll say, ‘Oh, I like the stuff you did with Sandman in the ECW Arena.’ That’s another thing, AEW went to the ECW Arena. I was supposed to be part of one of their shows. I’m breaking it live here, but my flight kept on getting canceled because of the weather, and what a way to top everything. To wrestle for AEW in the arena.”

On who he wants to face off with in wrestling: “Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, man. He just impresses me every time. I mean, those are two right there. I would never wrestle a woman. I wouldn’t gore a girl. I know I gored Lita, but now I’m smart enough to know these women get up and they fight back and and I’d have to run, and my running game ain’t as strong as, you know, my goring game.”

On Adam Copeland and Christian Cage and how he wants to share a ring with them on tonight’s AEW Dynamite: “You know what? It’s cool because they’ve always been professionals, and even before they made it, they were here wrestling on the Detroit independent scene. That’s how we met, and they’re great human beings. They work hard at everything they do and they deserve everything. To be in the ring, with them, whether you’re wrestling them or if you’re teaming with them, you’re learning something. You’re going to school. So, hopefully I’m able to be (in the ring with them) cause the last time all three of us were in the ring for a major promotion, it’s been probably two decades.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.