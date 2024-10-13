Rhio is planning to break the record for the longest PROGRESS Women’s Championship reign.

As of today, Rhio has held the title for 357 days, passing Toni Storm’s run with the title. She has one person to beat in the form of Jinny, who reigned for 482 days from December 2019 through May of 2021.

CHIN UP, TITS OUT, AND WATCH FOR THE SHOE!!! I’m sure that’s what she told me 🤣 I WILL be the LONGEST REIGNING @ThisIs_Progress Women’s World Champion in history!!! No one is stopping me. https://t.co/ZLCg0u7VAv — Rhio リオ (@rhio_wrestler) October 13, 2024

Brody King says Darby Allin is the person who put him in contact with AEW President Tony Khan immediately following the closure of Ring of Honor.

While speaking to Mark O’Brien of Bodyslam.net, the House of Black member revealed that it was Darby Allin who got him a job with AEW when ROH ceased operations in late 2021. He said,

“I wouldn’t say uncomfortable it was definitely different you know I think a lot of people know that I’m a little more reserved on camera. As far as like my personal life you know, I’m not shy about it in interviews or anything like that, but I feel like the general casual audience probably doesn’t know a lot of that and they don’t know the inner workings. Like they’re used to seeing me as this like more cold robotic, like House of Black member. That’s like — you know, I feel like when me, Malakai, and Buddy are together, that’s a whole different Brody King in itself. It’s like a hive mind of the three of us. But yeah, it was definitely different.”

He continued, “But I hope that the audience kind of gets a little bit of that backstory and they know why this is so personal. I mean, Darby is right. The day that Ring of Honor closed, he texted me the very next day and said, hey this is Tony Khan’s number he’s expecting you to call him and it’s like you know that stuff like that is like not is nothing I can ever repay but you know me and Darby don’t see eye to eye in all facets of our life so you know where I think that there’s a baseline of respect and you know maybe love there somewhere but sometimes you got to fight it out to to get through the weeds.”