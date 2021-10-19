The fifth episode of Rhodes To The Top, featuring Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes, drew 340,000 viewers on TNT at 10pm ET on Saturday night, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 23.25% from last Wednesday’s 10pm airing, which drew 443,000 viewers, and up 15.25% from last Wednesday’s 10:30pm airing, which drew 295,000 viewers.

Saturday’s airing of Rhodes To The Top drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, ranking #18 on the Cable Top 150. This is down 26.31% from last week’s 10pm airing, which drew a 0.19 key demo rating with a ranking of #15 on the Cable Top 150. This is up 7.69% from last week’s 10:30pm airing, which drew a 0.13 key demo rating with a #36 ranking on the Cable Top 150.

The 0.14 key demo rating for this week’s Saturday night airing of Rhodes To The Top represents 178,000 18-49 viewers. This is down 26.74% from the 243,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.19 key demo rating for the 10pm episode represented. This is up 7.23% from the 166,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating for the 10:30pm airing represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s Rhodes To The Top viewership was down 7.85% from last week’s two-episode average, and the key demo rating was down 12.50% from last week’s two-episode average for the Wednesday night timeslot.

While this week’s Rhodes To The Top airing ranked #18 on the Cable Top 150, the show ranked #77 for the night on cable in viewership.

The MLB NLCS game between the Braves and the Dodgers on TBS topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.29 rating. The MLB NLCS game also topped the night in viewership with 4.668 million viewers. The latest Saturday Night Dynamite edition of AEW Dynamite served as the lead-in for Rhodes To The Top last night, and you can click here for this week’s Dynamite ratings report.

The Florida vs. LSU college football game on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.369 million viewers. The college football game on CBS also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.39 rating.

Below is our Rhodes To The Top Season 1 Viewership Tracker, broke down by each night:

Episodes 1 & 2: 422,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episodes 3 & 4: 369,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 340,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night episode)

Episode 6:

