Rhyno gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show where he was interviewed.

During it, the former WWE star talked about his high praise for Christian, the invasion angle in WWE, and more. Here are the highlights:

On praise for Christian:

“He’s great in the ring. He’s a great person. He and Edge and I couldn’t have been, you know, aligned with two better guys starting out early in my career. Even a buddy of mine, Joe Legend. But anyway, good friends, but Christian is, I like him as a baby face and he’s good as a babyface, but he is a great heel. And then, it’s just the stuff I’ll wear, like a turtleneck and stuff, and just look, you know, I mean he. And he’s got such a great mind for wrestling, too. And, and, and he puts in the time and it really shows, you know, the same thing with Edge. But yeah, so. Even if it’s not producing creative something, it means it’s just if one day he says, ‘Hey, I’m retiring. I’m done with wrestling.’ I mean, the wrestling business is really going to suffer, you know if he walks away from it because he’s got so he can help develop new talent and, you know, just creative and yeah. So hopefully, he doesn’t just say, “Hey, I’m done. I’m going to go and, you know, live my life out.”

On being part of the invasion angle:

“You know, I was just listening to a lot of those guys that were there and just learning, you know, and even with Kurt because Kurt, I mean, he was there a couple of years at that point and on top. And I remember the first pay-per-view I was brought to was in February of 2001. You were working with The Rock in the main event out in Vegas and I believe it was February. But yeah, yeah, yeah. And just watching that match and just, you know, I didn’t do anything that night, but I was still doing dark matches. But just I would listen to a lot of the guys, and I would listen to guys like Pat Patterson. He would help me out. You know, Jim Ross, all those guys were, were really good, you know? And then if I had any questions, I’d go to Edge and Christian, and they would kind of fine-tune anything or if I had any concerns.”

On combining ECW and WCW into the Alliance:

“You know, I didn’t understand. Well, at first, You know why they did that is because they didn’t. They didn’t. They didn’t have enough staff. You know, because many of those big names were still under contract with Turner Broadcasting, they’re not going to say, no, I don’t want $1.2 million. I’m going to go work for Vince with a downside of, you know, a few hundred thousand in. Maybe I’ll make that, you know. So they just sat at home and collected it, so they didn’t have enough star power to look like a threat to either ECW or WCW. I forget who told me that. I think it might have been Paul. But that’s why they combined the two, So and someone just recently.”

