We saw a few ECW Originals appear on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s show, Robert Stone cut a promo where he ripped on the fans in Philadelphia by saying New York City and Boston had better crowds.

As he was in the middle of his promo, the lights went out. When they came back on, Rhyno was in the ring and nailed Stone with a Gore.

You can check out a highlight video from the segment below:

Rhyno is a former ECW World and ECW Television Champion.

Also on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Ethan Page and Ridge Holland defeated the team of Trick Williams and Bubba Ray Dudley. The finish came after Ridge pinned Williams.

As the two men were celebrating, Bubba and Trick attacked. Trick actually hit a Wazzup on Ethan to the delight of the crowd.

As Bubba asked Trick to get the tables, D-Von Dudley made his way to the ringside area and threw a table into the ring.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

And finally, we have several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

We’ll see Nikkita Lyons facing off against Adriana Rizzo, Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan, and more taking place.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s edition of WWE NXT below:

* Adriana Rizzo vs. Nikkita Lyons

* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Kelani Jordan

* Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Qualifier begin.

* Ava will meet with with the NXT tag teams.