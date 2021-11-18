WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair says the company is erasing his legacy.

Flair took to Twitter today and accused WWE of erasing his legacy, noting that he’s tried getting back the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title belt and his WWE Title belt, the winged-eagle version.

“Speaking Of Legacies, @WWE Has Decided To Erase Mine. That’s All Good, However, These Two Belts Are My Legacy, And I’d Like Them Returned! I’ve Asked Twice, Apparently Falling On Deaf Ears! I’m Assuming That Next Week On @FlairUncensored I’ll Have To Explain In Detail! WOOOOO!,” Flair wrote.

The Nature Boy teased that he will elaborate on his new “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast with co-host Mark Madden next week.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Flair’s full tweets below:

Speaking Of Legacies, @WWE Has Decided To Erase Mine. That’s All Good, However, These Two Belts Are My Legacy, And I’d Like Them Returned! I’ve Asked Twice, Apparently Falling On Deaf Ears! I’m Assuming That Next Week On @FlairUncensored I’ll Have To Explain In Detail! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/5ZgyjmdjE6 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 18, 2021

In Closing, I’m Done Defending My Legacy! I APPRECIATE Everyone’s Hard Work And Will Respect Everyone’s Opinion To Agree Or Disagree! All I Can Say Is The Paper Trail Is Always The Be All And End All! Hear It All Next Wednesday On @FlairUncensored! Let’s Focus On @AEW Tonight! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 18, 2021

So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man… The Company Doesn’t Own It, And Neither Do You! I’ll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband. pic.twitter.com/VjeyyMElG3 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 17, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.