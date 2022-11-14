Charlotte Flair has been on hiatus from WWE since WrestleMania Backlash where she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey.

Charlotte postponed her appearance at the Big Event New York over the previous weekend while stating on Twitter that she would not be able to attend the event but missed her fans.

A brief update on Flair’s WWE status has been given by her father Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson, who is married to Ric’s other daughter Megan, and Ric co-host the podcast To Be The Man.

“To be very honest, I have no idea. She keeps everything to herself. I know she’s talking to the company, but I don’t know any more than that. If I did, I couldn’t tell you anyway. She doesn’t trust me to tell me anything because I can’t keep my mouth shut.”

Thompson mentioned Andrade’s recent comments as well as Charlotte canceling her weekend appearance.

“A lot of fans I know created a little bit of chatter because I guess there was an appearance she had that was canceled. And I know Andrade said recently that she had some personal stuff that she was working on. You and I know that physically, she’s fine. Emotionally, she’s fine. It’s her business to share. But I guess what I wanted to sort of set the record straight on [is] there’s nothing wrong with Charlotte Flair. She’s just fine.”

Ric continued by saying that Charlotte is in the best physical shape of his professional wrestling career and that he truly wants to see his daughter compete in a big match against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

“She is probably in the best shape of her life. I think it’s probably a mutual decision between her and the company as to when she comes back. I would assume under the perfect circumstance. She’s the best wrestler, but she’s the greatest female wrestler of all time. Like I said before, to have two legit world class athletes, you could write the story itself. NCAA track star. Strength, coordination, athleticism, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair. It’s a main event in itself…In my opinion, that’s the match.”

