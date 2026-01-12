Ric Flair is responding publicly after recent controversy surrounding his Cameo videos made national headlines.

The situation gained traction last month when several negative reviews of Flair’s Cameo content began circulating, eventually being picked up by mainstream outlets such as People. One of the most notable complaints came from a woman named Tina, who said she paid nearly $1,000 for a personalized video message from Flair to her brother Eric in celebration of his wedding.

Instead of offering congratulations, Flair recorded the video in what appeared to be a bar or restaurant setting and discouraged the marriage altogether.

“Why would you get married, motherf**ker?,” Flair said. “It’s the worst possible commitment you could do.”

Another reviewer claimed they spent $600 on a Cameo video that was recorded while Flair appeared to be, in their words, “blasted out of his mind.” In that same clip, Flair reportedly referred to their father as “Barf” rather than “Buff.”

After remaining silent while the criticism continued to build, Flair finally addressed the situation on social media on Tuesday, apologizing for the delay in responding. Seemingly referencing the wedding-related complaint, Flair offered to reimburse the dissatisfied customer.

“I Wouldn’t Want Anyone To Have A Bad Experience As They Keep Pouring In. So To Make Things Right, I Am More Than Happy To Reimburse The Person That Seems To Be Unhappy With Their @Cameo,” the 76-year-old tweeted. “Please Reach Out To My Law Firm In Boston- Hartman Law. I Apologize For Not Addressing This Sooner.”

A rare instance of Flair offering a financial “tap out.”

Cameo allows fans to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities, often intended as gifts for special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings.

Flair’s comments come during a year in which he has also dealt with significant health challenges. In 2025, the WWE Hall of Famer battled skin cancer and a rotator cuff injury, later announcing in July that he was officially cancer-free following treatment.

MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage News On WWE Possibly Spoiling Plans For Roman Reigns’ TV Return