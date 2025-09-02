Ric Flair recently spoke with Escapist Magazine for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Nature Boy” spoke about the rumors surrounding Hulk Hogan’s death, as well as recent talk of Chris Jericho possibly jumping ship from AEW back to WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On rumors surrounding Hulk Hogan’s passing: “It is still raw. I feel bad because there’s so much going around with his estate and his daughter. Everybody’s got a different opinion of what happened to him, whether it be malpractice, which I have no idea. I’m just throwing out what’s on the street. Or maybe he had leukemia, which I think I would be aware of, but maybe he didn’t want to tell me. I don’t know. I’ll cherish the good memories I had with him, and I’ll leave it at that.”

On the potential of Chris Jericho returning to WWE: “Of course I do hope he gets one final run, because Chris Jericho has meant a lot to the business. But I don’t think he’ll get it. I’m sure he’ll go to the Hall of Fame. I mean, he’s been a Hall of Fame athlete, human being, wrestler, everything. But I would doubt very seriously if he’d get the kind of deal that John Cena got. It might be a bit of a stretch to see him back in WWE, but you never know.”

