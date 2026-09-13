Several outlets this past week ran comments attributed to Ric Flair, teasing an appearance at the Royal Rumble and a reconciliation with Triple H.

“The road of life is going to lead me to you in Philadelphia,” the old Flair quote stated. “Then, unfortunately, I’m coming to the Royal Rumble…You’re going to see a lot of me now. I’m back in. Me and Hunter hugged. We made up. I’m back in.”

There’s just one problem.

The quotes aren’t new.

The comments were pulled from an episode of Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast, but that interview dates back to 2023. It resurfaced as part of a Labor Day compilation, and outlets picked it up as if it were current, meaning there’s no fresh update on a Flair Rumble appearance or a Triple H reunion at this time.

Flair addressed the situation in a statement released via social media, which reads as follows: