Ric Flair may always stir retirement rumors, but it doesn’t sound like “The Nature Boy” is actually lacing the boots up again.

During a recent virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest on Thursday, Flair revealed that someone had approached him about returning to the ring for one more match, specifically against longtime rival Ricky Morton.

Flair did not identify who was attempting to book the bout, only noting that the offer was “way off on financial terms.” Still, the 76-year-old legend admitted he liked the idea of having something tangible to train for, saying it would give him extra motivation when hitting the gym each day.

That said, Flair was quick to shut down any lingering speculation that followed his comments.

Taking to Twitter, Flair made it clear that fans should not expect another comeback, reaffirming that his in-ring career is firmly over.

“First, let me clear something up! I will never wrestle again,” Flair wrote before promoting an upcoming appearance. “I’m heading to Flair Country. Charleston, South Carolina, get ready! The Nature Boy and Fiterman Sports are taking over Spooky Empire this weekend! If you want to be the best, you gotta be with the best! Come see me Saturday & Sunday!”

Flair’s final match came in 2022, when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to face Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a tag team bout that headlined Ric Flair’s Last Match. The match drew widespread attention after Flair visibly passed out multiple times during the contest.

Despite the occasional tease, it appears that match truly lived up to its name.