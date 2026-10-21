Ric Flair has praised AEW President Tony Khan for continuing to support him financially despite his limited involvement with the company.

The WWE Hall of Famer signed a multi-year contract with AEW in 2023, initially joining the promotion as part of Sting’s retirement storyline. His arrival also included a sponsorship agreement involving his “Wooooo! Energy” drink, although that arrangement has since ended.

Despite making very few appearances on AEW programming in recent years, Flair remains under contract and believes Khan continues to take care of him out of respect.

During an interview with Biff Poggi on NewsNation, Flair spoke about his relationship with Khan and acknowledged that he isn’t required to do much for the promotion.

“He’s a nice guy, he’s generous. I work for him, and I don’t do anything,” Flair said. “I think he takes care of me out of respect for me. He grew up on me. He’s just a wonderful guy.”

Flair then contrasted his experience with Khan to the situation in WWE, suggesting that some employees may be concerned about their job security following numerous departures over the years.

“It’s not that the guys at the WWE — I just think they’re all kind of hanging onto their job, because you never know. [WWE has] fired so many people that were an intricate part of my career when I was there. I don’t understand the rhyme or reason for it. Some of the people — the guys that did my documentary on Peacock, two of the guys that did it have been fired.”

Flair made it clear that WWE has always treated him well, adding that he doesn’t want to speak negatively about the company, particularly with his daughter Charlotte Flair remaining a prominent member of its roster.

However, he admitted that he isn’t entirely sure how much authority certain executives have following the formation of TKO.

“I think Nick Khan is pretty much the boss over there, but at the same time, I don’t know how much power Nick Khan has. He used to be the man,” Flair said. “But, you know, Hunter is the booker now, or the head of creative they call it.”