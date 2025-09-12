— WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has admitted that he “drinks every day” but can still do 500 free squats. Taking to Twitter, “The Nature Boy” wrote,

“All My Friends Are Gone, And Going Faster By The Day. Even Though I Drink Each Day, I Can Still Do 500 Free Squats! Every Day Is A Gift, Thank You For Keeping Me Around Dear Lord! I Don’t Deserve It.”

Flair previously admitted that he consumed between “3,700 and 4,000 calories worth of booze, soda, or a splash of cranberry” every single day.

— Booker T recently looked back on his 2005 feud with Kurt Angle, which included Angle targeting Sharmell with harsh words on TV. The rivalry built toward their match at Judgment Day that year, featuring the infamous moment where Angle called Sharmell a “gutterslut.” Booker T spoke about the storyline during an interview with Esports Insider.

When asked how he felt about the angle at the time, Booker T explained, “It’s movies! Kurt didn’t like it. Because Kurt respects me so much, but it’s movies. My wife and Kurt, they never came close to each other outside the camera. So it was movies, it was making fans feel a certain way.”

He added, “For me, I have always looked at wrestling like it’s a movie. We had a lot to do with the way things were played out, so when you do it, you gotta’ make it real. So I had no problems with it. Kurt is one of my best friends.”

Booker T went on to defeat Angle in their Judgment Day clash.

— Stephanie Vaquer has dismissed rumors that she’s injured ahead of her Women’s World Championship match at Wrestlepalooza.

Speculation began after her scheduled contract signing segment on this week’s RAW was cancelled, but Vaquer set the record straight in an interview with Adrian Hernandez. She said,

“No, I saw social media. Sometimes, many things are not real. There’s no injuries. I’m ready for Raw next Monday.”

Vaquer appeared on this week’s NXT, aligning with Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton to confront Fatal Influence. The segment set up a six-person tag team match for next week’s NXT Homecoming. She remains set to face IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship at Wrestlepalooza.