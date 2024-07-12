– As noted, the Wooo! Energy deal with AEW appears to be done. In an update, Fightful Select is reporting that the relationship between AEW and Ric Flair appears to be over as well. “The Nature Boy” hasn’t appeared on TV in months and isn’t factored in any upcoming plans for the promotion.

– In another update, CJ Perry has confirmed reports that she has wrapped up business with AEW. In a new interview with USA Today, the former WWE and AEW star made it clear that she is now a free agent. “I’m really focused on finding talent and cultivating them and helping them become the best wrestler, champion possible,” she said. “I guess you could say I want to be the Paul Heyman.”