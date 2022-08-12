WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had what was billed as his “Last Match” during Starrcast V weekend at the end of July, during the one night only Jim Crockett Presents event. The bout saw Flair and son-in-law Andrade El Idolo team up to defeat Jay Lethal and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

A few nights later, Flair appeared at World Wrestling Council’s 49th Anniversary Show in Puerto Rico, and mixed it up with promotion co-owner and WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon, who was there as his son Carlito defeated Andrade. The angle saw Flair and Colon get into it after Flair tried to interfere during the match. The two legends traded punches and brawled to the backstage area.

Flair appeared on his “To Be The Man” podcast this week and confirmed that he was offered another match for the WWC event in Puerto Rico, but he turned it down. The Nature Boy then admitted that he wishes the match in Nashville wasn’t his “last match” after all.

“I wish I hadn’t said it was my last match,” Flair admitted. “That’s gonna get heat. Hell, they wanted me to wrestle in Puerto Rico in Saturday night.

“I said ‘Guys, I cannot get in the ring one week later.’ And the guy looked at me and said ‘Well, you know what, could retire in Puerto Rico can’t you?’ No, no, no that’s not the point.”

While Flair may have wrestled his last bout, at least for now, he has made it clear that he is not done with the world of pro wrestling.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is footage from Flair’s podcast:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

(H/T to Sportskeeda for the quote)