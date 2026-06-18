Ric Flair recently posted a backstage video while visiting AEW featuring a staredown with Jay Lethal, referencing one of the duo’s most memorable moments from TNA Wrestling.

In 2010, Flair and Lethal took part in a now-iconic promo in which Lethal hilariously impersonated “The Nature Boy” while Flair fired back in character, creating a segment that has remained a fan favorite for years.

With that history in mind, Flair’s latest backstage encounter with Lethal serves as a fun nod to their classic on-screen chemistry.

You can watch the video above or relive the classic “Woo Off” promo down below.