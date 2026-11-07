Ric Flair and Mike Tyson have secured a favorable ruling in their ongoing $50 million federal lawsuit involving allegations of financial misconduct.

An Illinois federal judge has ruled that the civil lawsuit filed by Flair, Tyson, Carma HoldCo and hemp company LGNDS can move forward after the defendants attempted to have the case dismissed.

The lawsuit, originally filed in December 2025, includes allegations of violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, embezzlement, wire fraud and money laundering.

Among the allegations is that approximately $1 million in company funds was improperly used for private jet travel, yacht expenses and home renovations.

The defendants named in the lawsuit include former Carma executives Chad Bronstein, Adam Wilks and Nicole Cosby, along with shareholder James Case.

The defendants sought dismissal of the case before the allegations could be examined on their merits. However, in a ruling issued in November 2026, the federal judge determined that the litigation could proceed.

A representative for Tyson issued a statement following the decision, which reads as follows:

“This ruling represents a significant development in our clients’ pursuit of justice. Mike Tyson and his fellow plaintiffs have brought this case because they were victims of serious financial misconduct and a calculated betrayal of the obligations owed to them and their businesses. The defendants sought to have these claims dismissed before the case could proceed on its merits. The Court’s decision allows the litigation to move forward, and we welcome that opportunity. Our clients are prepared to pursue the evidence, hold those responsible accountable, and seek the full measure of relief available under the law.”

(H/T: TMZ)