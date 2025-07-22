“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair has shared a major health update.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer took to social media on Tuesday morning to reveal that he is now officially cancer-free following a recent battle with skin cancer.

“Thank You Academic Alliance In Dermatology! I’m Now Cancer Free! WOOOOO!” Flair wrote on X, celebrating the news with his signature catchphrase.

Flair had gone public last month with his diagnosis, marking the second time in three years he’s dealt with skin cancer. He noted at the time that melanoma is “nothing to play with,” as he showed visible bandages on his forehead and arm following treatment.

The 76-year-old legend was previously forced to pull out of scheduled appearances at the Atlanta Comic Convention this past weekend and another back in June, both due to health-related issues.