Ric Flair is looking to smooth things over.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to social media on Monday, April 27 to issue a public apology to Ludwig Kaiser following recent comments that sparked a lot of headlines.

Flair has made headlines for several reasons in recent weeks, including an interview where he claimed he was not invited to WrestleMania 42 after previously threatening to confront Kaiser at WrestleMania 41.

During that same stretch, Flair also took a shot at Kaiser’s future, stating that “he’ll be a fly on the wall in a year.”

Now, it appears Flair is walking some of that back.

At least on a personal level.

Taking to X, “The Nature Boy” clarified that his comments were never meant to question Kaiser’s in-ring ability, while also offering an apology for anything that may have crossed the line.

“Mr. Ludwig Kaiser, I never implied that you couldn’t work or didn’t have talent,” Flair wrote. “I understand that you’re doing really well with The Undertaker’s promotion (AAA).”

He continued, “I’m sorry that I got upset—I’m naturally very protective of my daughters, and I’m sure you’ll understand that more as you get older. Continued success to you. I apologize for anything I said about you personally. It wasn’t about your professional skill, which I’ve heard is very good.”

A notable shift in tone.

Ludwig Kaiser is currently competing in AAA, where The Undertaker is involved behind the scenes, performing under the El Grande Americano persona.