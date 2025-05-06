Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has denied recent rumors about his health, stating that he is not battling cancer.

Flair took to Twitter to clarify that he does not have cancer of any kind and expressed frustration that fans had been “misled by social media.”

The speculation began after his son-in-law, wrestling personality Conrad Thompson, responded to a fan’s question about a mark on Flair’s head seen at a recent event. Thompson mentioned that Flair had some skin cancer removed, which sparked the rumors.