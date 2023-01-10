The ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ event took place on July 31, 2022, in Nashville, TN. Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Flair was victorious in the bout as he forced Jarrett to submit with the figure four. The event was a success as it reportedly drew a gate of over $448,000 and pulled in over 24,000 buys on PPV.

Flair recently talked about wanting to wrestle again on his To Be The Man podcast.

“I’m begging to do it again. I’m begging because I’ve told 100 people, ‘How do I forget to drink water all day long?’ That’s all that happened to me. You saw me. I drank five beers right after.” “I can think of a lot of things I’ve screwed up and matches and, you know, things you would change. I just know that could’ve been golden. You know, I just happened to be dehydrated. I don’t know how I could’ve made that mistake because you know how much work I put in with Lethal. We had everything figured out, I mean, and we had so much more to do. God, it would have been great.”

