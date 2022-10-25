On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast the legendary Ric Flair spoke in-depth about the upcoming documentary that WWE is releasing on his career, which is being done by Tom Rinaldi. The Nature Boy guarantees fans that the new film will chronicle his life even better than the acclaimed ESPN 30 For 30 special that came out about him a few years ago. Check out the former 16-time world champion’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says the new documentary on him will be better than the ESPN 30 For 30 one:

“I don’t know what I would do. I would love to return to the company and do stuff with them, but I don’t know. They’re doing this huge documentary on me now that’ll air either Thanksgiving week or the week before Christmas. I think they’re leaning towards Thanksgiving. Some names are going around but I think it’s called Finding Flair. This will be better than my 30 For 30 on ESPN because I made them promise me that whatever I said they wouldn’t edit.”

How this documentary won’t be heavily edited like the ESPN one:

“I’m not going to do something that’s going to be edited again. It’s been passionate and I expressed everything that I thought was good or bad in my life. I discussed my personal life, my personal problem, family problems, wrestling problems. Issues with people that I’ve had. I just answered questions and I answered them as truthfully as I could. How big is when you have Tom Rinaldi doing it? I had 12 hours with Tom Rinaldi. He asked my every goddamn question in the world.”

