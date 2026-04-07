Ric Flair has lost his cool with WWE.

The company costing him a solid chunk of change with a merchandise deal he had appears to be the cause.

The two-time Hall of Famer took to social media to reveal that he is no longer permitted to be part of the Roots of Fight brand, a company known for producing apparel centered around legendary athletes. According to Flair, the decision was made by WWE, despite his current affiliation with AEW.

Other wrestling icons such as Bret Hart, Roddy Piper, CM Punk, Randy Savage, Rey Mysterio, Andre the Giant, and Iron Sheik remain featured on the Roots of Fight website.

Flair didn’t hold back when reacting to the situation.

“I Woke Up This Morning To Find Out That I’m No Longer Allowed To Be With Roots Of Fight Per WWE,” Flair wrote. “Let Me Think- I’m The Only Wrestler To Ever Be On 30 For 30 & Ranked In The Top 25 Of All Time, An Emmy Nominated Documentary-Courtesy Of The WWE, Which I Should Have Won But l Lost To A Team Not An Individual. 21 World Championships, But I Always Played By Your Rules And Kept It At 16. Paid Vince McMahon Back 800k When He Said He Would Forgive It. I Honored It.”

“Fortunately, I Still Make 1 Million Dollars From The GREAT Ryan Fiterman. 500k From Ric Flair Drip. And Thank God For Tony Khan. What More Of My Legacy Do You Want To Destroy WWE? You All Grew Up Loving Me And I Set The Bar. Now You Are Trying To Kill Me And Diminish My Legacy. Thank You, But It Ain’t Happening. Nice Try. LFG!”

Despite the frustration, Flair noted that he continues to generate income through other ventures, including memorabilia partnerships and music royalties, along with his current AEW deal.

Not backing down anytime soon.

Flair later followed up by announcing that he will be speaking with Yahoo Sports on Monday, where he plans to further address the situation and expand on his comments.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this Ric Flair story continue to surface.

I Woke Up This Morning To Find Out That I’m No Longer Allowed To Be With @rootsoffight Per @WWE. Let Me Think- I’m The Only Wrestler To Ever Be On 30 For 30 & Ranked In The Top 25 Of All Time, An Emmy Nominated Documentary-Courtesy Of The WWE, Which I Should Have Won But l Lost… pic.twitter.com/1VP8cxSz4o — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 7, 2026