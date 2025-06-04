Ric Flair has faced significant backlash after making a controversial remark about legendary commentator Jim Ross, accusing him of being “attention seeking” amid his ongoing battle with colon cancer.

Although Flair later deleted the post and downplayed the situation by citing a “difference of opinion” with Ross, the damage had already been done in the eyes of many fans and fellow wrestlers.

During a recent episode of “The Stevie Richards Show,” former WWE star Stevie Richards didn’t mince words when addressing Flair’s comments. Richards called out Flair’s hypocrisy, saying:

“Calling JR an attention-seeker is the ultimate deflection. If anyone’s an attention whore, it’s Ric Flair. And honestly, I’d bet alcohol played a role in that tweet. Whether he meant it as a joke or not, JR is literally fighting for his life. Cancer doesn’t just go away—it’s a lifelong battle. To say he’s using that for attention is disgusting.”

Richards continued by accusing Flair of making the remark purely to stir controversy:

“You can’t feel sorry for someone who shows no empathy. Ric Flair has no compassion. He’s a narcissist—he always has been. He thrives on attention, even if it’s negative, just to keep his name out there.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Flair also recently posted a “contract” tweet implying women consent to him — an attempt at humor that many found highly inappropriate, especially in light of past allegations of sexual misconduct.

The backlash reflects growing frustration from fans and peers alike, with many calling for Flair to be held accountable for his words and actions.

On a recent episode of their “Talk’n Shop” podcast, former WWE Superstars The Good Brothers — Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson — weighed in on the surprising news that WWE chose not to renew R-Truth’s contract. Reflecting on the company’s current direction, the duo emphasized that WWE is no longer the same entity it once was. Anderson said,

“It’s not the WWE anymore, guys. It’s a company called TKO.” Gallows echoed the sentiment, adding, “I don’t look at WWE as WWE anymore. They’re TKO now — and that’s great. That’s good for them. It’s not the same thing.”

R-Truth, who had been with WWE since 2008 in his most recent stint, is among the latest names to part ways with the promotion. WWE officially became part of TKO Group Holdings in 2023, following its acquisition by Endeavor, the parent company of UFC.

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry critiqued John Cena and Logan Paul’s promo segment on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Cena and Paul will team up this weekend at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On John Cena and Logan Paul’s promo segment: “Elitist behavior is not warranted in a fight. Being elite has nothing to do with it. That’s what made me go, ‘What are they talking about?’”

On Cena’s words feeling meaningless: “I sat there with a bewildered, puzzled look on my face when he said [Uso was lazy]. I was like, ‘Maybe you’re confusing wrestling with that Hollywood s***, because I think you’re getting picked in Hollywood. That’s a beauty contest. That ain’t got s*** to do with talent.’ … They would’ve had to say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna go to commercial, because Mark [has] lost his damn mind.’ Because that’s what would’ve happened.”

