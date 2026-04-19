The fallout from WrestleMania 42 Night One didn’t just stay inside the stadium.

It quickly spilled over onto social media, with notable reactions coming from across the wrestling world.

Following Cody Rhodes’ successful Undisputed WWE Title defense against Randy Orton in the main event, several high-profile names weighed in, including Tony Khan and Ric Flair.

Khan, the head of All Elite Wrestling, didn’t directly reference the match but made sure to send a message shortly after it concluded.

Taking to social media, he wrote, “AEW is where the best wrestle!” before promoting the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

Subtle, or not so subtle, timing.

Meanwhile, Flair offered a much more direct response to the WrestleMania main event, praising both competitors in a glowing post.

“One of the greatest matches I’ve seen in the last few years,” he wrote. “Congrats to Cody Rhodes, but there is no winner or loser! Randy Orton, you were spectacular!”

Flair continued, “You both represent so well at the highest level. I have so much respect for you both! #WrestleMania,” Flair wrote.

High praise from “The Nature Boy.”

Flair was in Las Vegas throughout WrestleMania weekend for multiple appearances, including a Saturday party alongside musician Diplo. Despite currently being under AEW contract, Flair has not been featured on AEW television in recent months.

Of course, Flair shares deep ties to both men in the main event, having been part of Evolution with Orton in WWE, while also maintaining a long-standing relationship with the Rhodes family.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

AEW is where the best wrestle! This week, don’t miss

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite,

live nationwide

8e/7c/6m/5p,

early 5pm start time on the west coast this week! Thank you all who watch AEW!

See you at Dynamite this Wednesday night! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 19, 2026