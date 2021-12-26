Ric Flair discussed a wide range of topics during a recent episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast.

During it, the pro wrestling legend discussed his rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham that saw the two men compete in two hour-long bouts in 1987. Flair called him one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots:

“He was so natural, so good. We never talked about anything, we had great chemistry. I wish his name was remembered in more high regard because Barry Windham was one of the greatest of all time. ‘One of the greatest’ – I’ll use that word for Barry Windham all day long.” “He had a knee injury and a couple of different things. When Barry wanted to and when he was healthy, he was as good as anybody, especially considering he’s 6’6″ and 255-260 pounds.”

