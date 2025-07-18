Ric Flair will not be appearing at the Atlanta Comic Convention this weekend, as the wrestling legend continues to deal with personal and health-related matters.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was originally scheduled to take part in autograph signings and photo opportunities at the convention, but announced on Thursday that he will no longer be able to attend. Flair expressed his apologies and promised fans he would make it up to them in the future.

“I am not going to be at the ATL Comic Convention tomorrow because of personal and health related issues,” Flair wrote in a statement released via Instagram. “Thank you so much for understanding & for all the appreciation! I look forward to seeing you at a future signing.”

This marks the second appearance Flair has had to cancel recently. He was previously scheduled for a convention in Mississippi in June, but was forced to withdraw on the advice of his doctors, who recommended against travel due to his condition.

The update comes amid Flair’s ongoing battle with skin cancer (melanoma), a diagnosis he made public last month. The “Nature Boy” also shared on June 30 that he was preparing for an undisclosed surgery, asking fans to keep him in their prayers.