Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, Flair shared his belief that Sasha Banks, who walked out of WWE in May due to creative differences, would never leave for AEW. Banks did have talks with WWE about returning, but those talks stalled due to money. She is reportedly attending NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month.

“Absolutely [cannot imagine Sasha Banks not returning to WWE]. She wouldn’t go there [AEW]. She’s been in Mexico wrestling too. I talked to her. I’ve talked to her a couple of times. [Betting that she would wind up back in WWE?] Yeah, if she likes to do anything, she’s looking at outside options. (…) I hope that she gets back in the business.”

