Ric Flair is clarifying comments he made following his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, where his remarks about Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania 42 match quickly sparked discussion.

During the interview, Flair said he did not enjoy his daughter Charlotte Flair’s performance in the WrestleMania 42 women’s tag team situation, adding that he personally prefers to see her as a singles competitor.

At the event, Charlotte Flair teamed with Alexa Bliss in a four-way women’s tag team title match, ultimately coming up short as Brie Bella and the returning Paige walked away as the new champions.

Following the backlash and circulation of his comments, Flair took to X to issue a clarification and statement addressing his original remarks.

“I want to make something very clear to everyone after yesterday’s podcast with Ariel Helwani,” he began in a statement on X, clarifying his comments. “Number one—I’m more than thrilled to see Charlotte Flair wrestling with her friend Alexa Bliss. I’ve never seen her happier, so let’s clear that up. Number two—I enjoyed her in singles matches because I feel like she is able to put more of her talent on display.”

Flair continued, “Number three—no one will ever criticize or make any attempt to judge my daughters or say anything about them. Number four—I wish we could all just put everything behind us, and please don’t report something on me unless it’s 100% true.”

He concluded, “Thank you. May we all continue to be successful, and for so many of us as we grow older, there may be no tomorrow. May peace and friendship be with us all. Let’s go back to being the brotherhood that we were. That was so sacred at one time.”