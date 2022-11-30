WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has clarified his status for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

As noted last week, Flair said during his “To Be The Man” podcast that he is scheduled to be a part of the RAW 30th Anniversary episode on January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and that he is booked to be at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28 in San Antonio. When co-host Conrad Thompson asked if it was OK to reveal the news, Flair responded, “Hell yeah, they didn’t say don’t tell anybody.”

In an update, The Nature Boy noted during the latest “To Be The Man” episode that while he will be in San Antonio, TX during Rumble Weekend, it will not be for the Premium Live Event.

“I’m still looking forward to the [RAW] 30th Anniversary. By the way, of course, social media screwed that up… I have not been invited to the Rumble,” Flair said. “I am going to San Antonio to sign autographs separately, on the day of The Rumble. I was not invited to The Rumble.”

He added, “However, if they want me to put my gear on, like at ‘Last Match’, that’s fine.”

Last week Flair said his RAW 30 appearance is a big deal, noting, “I have been invited and it’s a fucking big deal, and for all the people out there who go why? Because it’s RAW and it’s a big fucking deal. Hell yeah, are you kidding me? 30 years, you think about that. Remember when Nitro was just going to destroy RAW? I can’t even remember how to spell Nitro anymore, can you?”

There’s still no word yet on what Flair will be doing at the RAW special, but we will keep you updated.

Flair and WWE began working together again back in June, and a new WWE documentary on Flair is schedule to air in the next few weeks. He has not appeared on WWE TV since the storyline with Lacey Evans in early 2021. Flair was released from his last talent contract later that summer after requesting the release.

