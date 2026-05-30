Ric Flair has clarified recent comments regarding the use of his “FLAIR” trademark, making it clear that legal action will not be directed at his son, David Flair.

The WWE Hall of Famer sparked discussion on social media Friday when he posted, and later deleted, a message warning someone he knows personally about allegedly using his trademarked name.

While Flair did not identify anyone by name, speculation quickly emerged online that he could have been referring to his son, David Fliehr.

In the original post, Flair issued a warning about the use of his intellectual property and suggested legal action could follow if the matter was not resolved.

“Unfortunately, there is someone that I’m very familiar with using my own trademark FLAIR. I would like anyone who is using my trademarks, which are impossible to own and I own mine, to know that I’m well represented by a reputable $1000 per hour attorney that makes a living suing people that abuse my trademark.”

Flair continued by setting a deadline for the issue to be addressed before further action would be taken.

“You know who I’m talking about. I hope you can clear this up by Monday, and if we can’t resolve this issue, read the penalties.”

Following the post, online speculation centered around David Flair.

David’s legal surname is Fliehr, and a LinkedIn profile associated with him lists him as part of the management team for a company called Green Flair Recycling.

One day later, Flair returned to social media with another message that was also later deleted. This time, the wrestling legend directly addressed the rumors and stated that he would not be suing his son.

A reminder from “The Nature Boy.”

“I’m obviously not suing my son. Just reminding him that you can’t have the best of both worlds!”

Flair then encouraged David to use either his family surname or his wife’s family name rather than relying on the Flair name, while also taking issue with the sale of wrestling robes that Ric says he allowed his son to use during his career.

“Use your God given name, Fliehr, which isn’t worth a cup of coffee. Or your wife’s name, who has had 3 generations of success. Also, please don’t sell my robes that I let you use during your career as you have already sold one. You’re 47 years old… Now stand on your own two feet please.”

As of this writing, neither of the posts remains active on Flair’s X account, but the comments generated significant discussion among wrestling fans regarding the ongoing dispute between father and son.