WWE Hall of Famer and former 16-time world champion Ric Flair recently joined PW Insider for an in-depth interview about a multitude of topics, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon selling WWE and whether he has any desire to compete against after wrestling his final match over a year ago. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Vince McMahon selling WWE:

To be honest with you, I was surprised. I never thought he would ever walk away from it but I think he probably felt the time was there and sold it for, you know, he actually put a price on it that he thought no one would ever pay and then along came somebody and paid the price. And I think he put 3 billion more than anybody ever estimated. And that’s just what I’ve been told and what I’ve read, doesn’t mean it’s true, but I think he thought nobody would ever buy it. And then they came along and bought it. The stock has held high and they continue to forge forward and they continue to be, in my opinion, the most entertaining product. Well, I think wrestling’s more entertaining period than any others for me. I think Tony’s done a great job with AEW too. The fact that Tony’s picking up more programming. The people at Turner aren’t dumb, they realized that the program is important and it’s keeping the ratings up and you know as an example last night, they loaded up the NXT show last night, did you notice? They’re really trying to beat Tony’s Wednesday night show. So that remains to be seen but I don’t think The Undertaker and everyone will be there every Tuesday night but it’s interesting to see the chess match between the two.

Clarifies that he doesn’t want to wrestle again:

No, that was completely taken out of context. No, I have no desire to wrestle again. I said I could, because I feel great. And if I did, I could be better because I would learn from the mistakes I made getting ready last time, which was not hydrating. I weighed 218 and I didn’t drink any water that day, a combination of nerves and everything else. We really had worked out what you would have thought, Mike, as a decent match, not great by any means. But when I mentioned that I didn’t feel good, everybody thought I was having a heart attack and that was a blatant error on my part but no, I feel great. I’m so damn…I’m probably the only guy in the business that doesn’t have a knee replacement or hip replacement or anything. I feel great.”

