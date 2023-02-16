Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer provided an injury update on his son-in-law, who last wrestled at the September 2022 All Out pay-per-view in the Casino Ladder Match. Andrade later underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle injury.

“I haven’t talked to him in a couple of weeks, so I don’t know exactly what the time frame is, but I know they’re training like hell. I know for a while Manny could only train with one arm, but he kept working his legs and everything.”

