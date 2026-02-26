It was a birthday to remember for Ric Flair.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer celebrated his 77th birthday on February 25, marking a significant milestone following his successful battle with skin cancer in 2025.

And by all accounts, “The Nature Boy” made the most of the occasion.

A celebration was held in his honor at The Pearl, where friends and loved ones gathered to toast the wrestling icon.

Flair later took to social media to reflect on the day, making it clear just how much it meant to him.

“If you have to be 77, I couldn’t have enjoyed a better day in my life,” Flair wrote. “Everything was perfect. Thank you to everyone who reached out and for all the nice messages on social media. Thank you to The Pearl for the great party last night! WOOOOO!”

Perfect day.

Classic Flair energy.

Among those sending birthday wishes was his daughter, Charlotte Flair, who shared a heartfelt message telling her father she loves him “as big as the sky.”

Several celebrities also chimed in with well wishes, including rapper Killer Mike, adding to the outpouring of support for the wrestling legend on his special day.

If You Have To Be 77, I Couldn’t Have Enjoyed A Better Day In My Life. Everything Was Perfect. Thank You To Everyone Who Reached Out And For All The Nice Messages On Social Media. Thank You To The Pearl For The Great Party Last Night! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/kgL40dsfom — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 26, 2026