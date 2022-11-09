Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, he was asked if Roman Reigns vs. The Rock has to be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. This is a match that WWE hopes to do, but it depends on The Rock’s schedule.

“I don’t think personally it’s a given that the Rock is going to do it. As much as he might respect Roman, I’m sure they do, all those guys. It’s a brotherhood like no other. I don’t think The Rock would come back and do a favor. Why would he? Tomorrow morning, what, he goes back to his acting career with a loss? I don’t think so. I don’t see that happening. It would do the company no good to put the belt on The Rock because he’s not going to be a full time wrestler ever again. I’ve said before, if The Rock happens, that’s great. If it doesn’t, I would like it to be Cody Rhodes.”

Flair was asked if he would like to see Cody Rhodes beat Reigns, and Flair said, “Yes. I thought those matches that Cody had with Seth Rollins were off the hook. Seth really did a good job getting him over.”

