Ric Flair has reacted to Rhea Ripley choosing Charlotte Flair as her WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent.

This past Saturday Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble matchup, where she entered at number one and outlasted 29 other superstars to punch her ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals. The Judgement Day member had come close at the 2021 Royal Rumble but was the last competitor eliminated by that year’s winner, Bianca Belair.

Ripley’s choices for WrestleMania 39 came down to Belair or Flair, as well as whether she wanted to go after the Raw Women’s Championship or the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Ultimately, she decided to pick The Queen, and renew a rivalry that dates back to WrestleMania 36.

The Nature Boy is excited for Ripley’s choice, and wrote the following on Twitter: “To Be The Woman, You Have To Beat THE WOMAN! Wooooo!” He also shared a photo with his daughter and Ripley from a night out on the town.