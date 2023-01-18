Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer noted that he wouldn’t be at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio:

“I’m not going to be able to go to the event. I am the Grand Marshal for the Gasparilla Parade in Tampa.”

However, Flair will be at Raw 30 anniversary show next Monday and confirmed Hulk Hogan will be there.

“Hulkamania is coming,” Flair said. “He confirmed to me last night that he’s coming.”

Flair and Hogan join Road Dogg, Ron Simmons, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, The Bella Twins, Teddy Long, Jerry “The King” Lawler as legends appearing on the broadcast.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription