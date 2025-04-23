The pro wrestling and football world has lost another one.

Earlier today it was reported that former Four Horsemen member and legendary NFL Chicago Bears player Steve “Mongo” McMichael was in hospice care.

In an update, WWE Hall of Fame legend Ric Flair surfaced on social media this afternoon to confirm his passing.

“The world just lost the incredible Steve “Mongo” McMichael,” he wrote via X. “He was my best friend through it all—an amazing athlete and human being.”

Flair continued, “I have the fondest memories working with him, and this is an extremely heartbreaking loss for me. I love you, Mongo. You fought one hell of a battle. Rest in peace, my friend.”