On the latest episode of the “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast the legendary Ric Flair spoke about whether or not he would go to work for AEW, confirming that he has not had any talks with company president Tony Khan, but that he would work for Khan if the opportunity came up. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he made more money during the launch of his podcast than he did in his first year wrestling:

“I made more money last week in the first week of our podcast than I made in my first year of wrestling in 1973, so I’ll be ok. The day that I asked for my release, nobody fired me, I asked for it, I signed a contract that paid me more money for three years than I was making there, so let’s just leave it at that. The guy I work for is Ryan Fiterman, Fiterman Sports in Houston, TX. Money is not an issue.”

Shuts down rumors that he was going to AEW:

“No. There were no discussions at all. I told Vince McMahon that my word is pretty much my bond unless they did something really stupid to me, then I would never go to work for the competition. Now they’ve done some really stupid stuff, so that door is open, but I have not talked to Tony (Khan). I have not heard a word from him. I watch all the shows. I appreciate the athletes and the people that are involved in it, but I’m not actively in discussion with anybody. Yes, I would go to work for Tony Khan. I will never go back to WWE.”

