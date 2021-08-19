WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter and praised Chris Jericho and MJF for their AEW Dynamite main event last night on TNT.

As noted, Chapter 5 of “The Labours of Jericho” saw MJF get the win over Jericho, in a match where Jericho couldn’t use his entrance theme and the Judas Effect finisher. Dynamite went off the air with the Houston crowd booing MJF as he celebrated.

In an update, Flair made a post-Dynamite tweet and congratulated MJF and Jericho.

“Congrats To @IAmJericho And @The_MJF! Chris, You Made Our Business Better For Everyone Tonight, And You Made Me Proud! This Is What The Great Ones Do! WOOOOO!,” he wrote.

The Nature Boy is rumored to be signing with AEW soon, but nothing is official. He was released from his WWE contract a few weeks back after requesting the departure.

Stay tuned for more. Below is Ric’s full tweet:

