Ric Flair responds.

The Nature Boy has been in the headlines a lot over the past couple of days due to an incident that occurred at a Piesonas restaurant in Florida. The story was that Flair got into an argument with the Kitchen Manager after he complained that he took to long in the bathroom. He was then was asked to leave. A video of the incident has since surfaced showing Flair enraged and berating the staff. Piesonas co-owner stated that the video proves why Flair was asked to leave, indicating that he was drunk.

In an interview with the Gainesville Sun, Flair says he went into the Piesonas bathroom and was approached by a member of the restaurant.

I’m like, I don’t shake hands or take photos in bathrooms. Any man that goes into a bathroom knows you can see into the stall. I said, ‘Get your a– off there, I need to use the restroom.

Flair later comments on comments made by a female staff member, who accused him of being a creep.

I’m not going to tolerate that and you wouldn’t either. That’s a pretty offensive remark. I’ll be quite honest with you, I was pissed because I didn’t do anything wrong. It’s my word against the kitchen employee and it makes no sense. I admit to everything I said. I have no problem with it because I was mad.

Now Flair is threatening a lawsuit, and tells the publication that he could buy the restaurant if he wanted to.

I have the money to buy the restaurant,” he said. “It’ll be called Ric Flair’s Italian Bistro.

If you missed the video footage, it can be found below.