Ric Flair was unable to attend this week’s Cauliflower Alley Club reunion due to ongoing health issues.

Flair was presented with the organization’s prestigious “Iron” Mike Mazurki Award, which recognizes significant contributions to professional wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer had been scheduled to attend the ceremony in Las Vegas but was unable to travel.

Flair instead accepted the honor remotely through a live video message. Jerry “The King” Lawler introduced Flair during the ceremony, with Jimmy Hart also joining Lawler on stage.

The 77-year-old Flair has dealt with a number of serious health problems in recent years. He survived a near-fatal medical emergency in 2017 and revealed last year that he had undergone treatment for skin cancer before later announcing that he was cancer-free.

Flair has also previously discussed how his health history has changed his outlook on future medical emergencies, saying he would not want to endure another prolonged period on life support.