Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, Flair defended Ronda Rousey from fan criticism. He suggested that fans need to consider who she is sharing the ring with.

“I think Ronda is fabulous. Who doesn’t like her again? I have to agree; I like Ronda personally. I think, you know, sometimes the need to look at who she is wrestling against, you know what I mean? You’re not going to get the same match out of Ronda every time. The opponent’s got to be able to carry their weight too.” “Getting back to your point, she brings a lot of notoriety. She is arguably, and I actually pay a lot of attention to it now because I’ve become close friends with Julianna Pena, but she is the biggest box office female star they ever had at UFC. Ronda was just the biggest star. I don’t think she is ever going to stop being a star. An attraction. And once again, these people online, who are they?”

